New 'leaked' photos of Samsung's Galaxy S6 show that it's going to look a lot like iPhone 6

We may have our first proper look at Samsung upcoming flagship phone the Galaxy S6, Cult of Mac reports.

A user going by the pseudonym “reefur” on a developers’ forum is posting photos of what appears to be the unreleased smartphone. They haven’t been confirmed — but they certainly look like the real deal.

The device doesn’t appear to have an SD card slot for additional storage, meaning users will be stuck with what they buy.

“reefur” says that the phone is from “AT&T directly,” and is “obviously a prototype or test model and it says not for sale on the package.” The back of the device appears to be glass.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t have the curved screen rolling onto the edges of the devices that’s expected to be included with the flagship smartphone. But that doesn’t mean the photos aren’t real. When Samsung has used the curved designed before for one of their phablets, they have marketed two models — the Samsung Note Edge along with the regular, non-curved Samsung Note. If real, these photos prove we should be seeing both the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and the Samsung Galaxy S6.

Here’s a photo of the curved screen design used on the Galaxy Note Edge:



But that’s not all — another user, posting in the same forum thread, appears to have got their hands on both the Galaxy Samsung S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge.

Here they are from the front:

And again from behind:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.