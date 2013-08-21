These Are The Best Photos We've Seen Yet Of Apple's Cheap New IPhone

According to reports, Apple is going to announce two new iPhones on September 10 — a cheap one called the iPhone 5C and a high-end model called the iPhone 5S.

The iPhone 5C will have a plastic case, and come in lots of colours.

Want to see what it will look like?

Lucky you!

Taiwanese tech site Apple Daily got its hands on an iPhone 5C. They made a video. We took screen grabs.

Here it is. It comes it four colours. It's about 8.98 millimeters thick. That's thicker than the current iPhone 5. At 124.55 mm, it's also a touch longer than the iPhone 5. It's a little narrower, though. 59.13 versus 60.19 This is the iPhone 5C in a lineup with a older iPhones You're probably wondering if that plastic back will get all scratched up. So let's take a key to it… …let's put it in a bag with a bunch of coins and shake it up. And look at that! No scratches. Apple Daily also got a look at an iPhone 5S shell, and found that it has room for two flashes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.