These Are The Best Photos We've Seen Yet Of Apple's Cheap New IPhone

According to reports, Apple is going to announce two new iPhones on September 10 — a cheap one called the iPhone 5C and a high-end model called the iPhone 5S.
The iPhone 5C will have a plastic case, and come in lots of colours.
Want to see what it will look like?
Lucky you!
Taiwanese tech site Apple Daily got its hands on an iPhone 5C. They made a video. We took screen grabs.
