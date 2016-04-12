LEAKED: Amazon's next Kindle looks like it comes with a case that has its own battery

Photo: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images.

Photos of Amazon’s new Kindle e-book reader apparently have been leaked through a Chinese site, according to a Reddit post on Monday.

The photos show a much slimmer Kindle which comes with a separate case that has its own battery, backing up a recent WSJ report that said it would have its own rechargable cover.

The leaked photos come just a week after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos hinted through Twitter that an “all-new, top of the line” Kindle was almost ready. He said more details would come this week.

The photos seem to have come from Amazon China’s site and were later published on the photo sharing site Imgur.

It appears that the new device is called Kindle Oasis, and the domain kindleoasis.com is already owned by an Amazon subsidiary, according to Motherboard.

The new Kindle would be the 8th version of Amazon’s e-book reader. The last Kindle was released in 2014.

Check out the leaked photos of the new Kindle below:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

What immediately stands out is that it comes with a separate rechargeable battery case. The bigger battery extends the device's battery life by up to several months, according to a translation of the site on Reddit. Imgur Source. It's super slim too. It's only 3.4 mm thick on one side, while the other side that has a grip is 8.5mm, the caption says. Imgur The device itself has its own battery too, making it a double battery system. The battery case has magnets so it easily attaches to the device. The device only weighs 131 grams. Imgur The screen automatically rotates when you switch hands holding the device, according to this picture. Imgur The case apparently has a leather cover and comes in 3 different colours. Imgur The screen has a 300 ppi, high-resolution e-ink display. Imgur The device is 30% thinner and 20% lighter than the previous Kindle. Imgur

