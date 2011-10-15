Here Are New Leaked Photos Of The Phone Motorola Will Announce Next Week

Dylan Love

The Motorola Spyder has previously turned up in a few leaked photos, but two more surfaced this week.

These photos show the device in a far more finished form, reports Engadget. There are small changes, such as the Verizon logo appearing on both the front and back, but there’s also a new material on the back of the device which could be the rumoured Kevlar coating we’ve been hearing about.

Motorola is holding a press event next week and we suspect this phone will play a part.

spyder droid

Photo: Engadget

spyder droid

Photo: Engadget

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

mobile phones tools-us