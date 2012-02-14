Leaked Photo Suggests A Better Camera Is Coming To The iPad 3

Photo: iLab

New leaked images suggest Apple is adding a better camera to the iPad 3.As you can see in the image on the right from Asian site iLab Factory, the ring around the camera hole looks more like the ring around the camera hole on an iPhone 4. This suggests a better camera lens/sensor.



The back camera on the iPad 2 is pretty weak, so it makes sense Apple would upgrade it.

(Anecdotally, we’re surprised at how often we’ve seen people using the camera on the iPad. We thought it would barely be used since the iPad is sort of big and awkward as a camera.)

