Here's Another Leaked Photo Of Apple's Next iPhone

Less than a week after leaked images of the next iPhone hit the web, we're getting another glimpse at the next generation of Apple's flagship phone thanks to MacRumors.



Expected to be called the iPhone 5S and share a similar design to the current iPhone, the images we’ve seen reveal a device with few external design changes from last year’s model.

Based on the model numbers shown in the picture, chip teardown experts believe that the image shows an iPhone built with a completely new “A7” processor instead of the “A6” found in the iPhone 5 or the “A6X” found in the latest version of the full-sized iPad.

While many top phones are moving to using 2 GB of RAM, which is used by applications for temporarily holding the data you’re working with, like a photo being edited in Instagram that hasn’t been saved yet, MacRumors reports that these pictures show the A7 chip still using the 1 GB found in last year’s model.

This could lead to performance issues. For instance, the original iPad had a limited amount of RAM for the time and suffered from crashing issues when too many tabs were open at once when Web browsing.

MacRumors user mozmuder also notes that the image of the new dual-flash for the camera seems to have a Tungsten filter, which could result in much better looking pictures taken at night with flash.

