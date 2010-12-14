LEAKED PHOTO: Motorola's Big Android Tablet To Be On Verizon

Confirming earlier reports, a new leaked photo of Motorola’s Android tablet shows it will work with Verizon.



After Android boss played with a Motorola tablet running Android in public last week, he killed off much need for gadget leaks or speculation. After all, we got a good look at what Android’s iPad killer could do.

Still, this is another small piece of the puzzle. We’ll be curious to see how the iPad does against this tablet in a head to head battle at Verizon stores.

If you want to see more blurry pics of the tablet, head over to Engadget.

Photo: Engadget

