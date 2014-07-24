LEAKED: Here's What The Next Google Smartwatch Will Probably Look Like

HTC via YouTube This may be HTC’s first smartwatch

A new video from HTC provides what could be an early look at the company’s first smartwatch.

If you look closely, you’ll notice a smartwatch sitting on an HTC employee’s desk during the video, which is meant to provide a closer look at the smartphone maker’s design process. The watch, which was first spotted in the background by Android blog Droid-Life, bears resemblance to other smartwatches already on the market.

Like Samsung’s line of Gear watches, LG’s G Watch, and Sony’s Smartwatch 2, the device shown in HTC’s video has a square and slightly bulky watch face. The screen is barely visible, but a large-font time stamp can faintly be seen on the blurry display.

HTC has been rumoured to be creating a smartwatch for months, but the company has yet to share any details. Back in February, HTC Chairman Cher Wang told Bloomberg that it plans to release a wearable device in time for the 2014 holiday season. The watch is likely to run on Android Wear, Google’s new version of Android designed specifically for wearable devices.

Twitter account @evleaks, which has a solid track record when it comes to leaking unannounced gadgets, tweeted an artist’s reproduction of a smartwatch that claims to be HTC’s Android Wear watch. Google also listed HTC as an official Android Wear partner when it unveiled its new wearables platform in March.

Check out the full video below from HTC to spot the watch for yourself, which appears at 0:35.

