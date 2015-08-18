This might be our first proper look at Google's next killer smartphone

We might have our first proper look at Google’s next killer smartphone — and it’s made by LG.

Every year, the tech giant teams up with a smartphone maker to release a special Nexus phone. They’re designed to showcase Android at its best, without any bloatware or any manufacturer add-ons. They don’t necessarily sell in huge numbers, but they’re always very well-reviewed.

A user on an Indonesian Google+ community has now posted a photo of what appears to be the latest Nexus, which is slated for release in Autumn this year. It’s made by South Korean electronics company LG, and features a protruding camera along with a fingerprint scanner — the circle below the lens. (We first saw the photo over on Engadget.)

Take a look:

Is the photo authentic? A Google spokesperson told Business Insider that the company doesn’t “comment on rumour or speculation,” and LG has yet to get back to us. However, it is in keeping with previous rumours about the next Nexus smartphone.

There have been reports that Google is planning to launch not one but two Nexus devices this year. Mirroring the launch of the iPhone 6, which came in two sizes, the Nexus will apparently come in two options — one by LG, along with a larger-screened version built by Chinese firm Huawei.

The photo also looks very similar to apparent 3D renders of the LG Nexus released by serial leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (AKA @OnLeaks):

And here it is from the front:

