LEAKED PHOTO: A Prototype Of Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone

We came across a few more leaked photos of what is likely Samsung’s next flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.



The photo comes from a Chinese forum called Mobile01, but has since been taken down. Luckily, PocketLint was able to snag the photo in time.

From what we can tell, this is likely a phony casing with the Galaxy S III’s internal hardware tucked inside. The device is running the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, and has a single home button at the bottom. It also has the on-screen control buttons that are one of Android’s new signature features.

We’ll have all the official details on the Galaxy S III when Samsung unveils it to the press at an event in London on May 3.

For now, here’s the photo:

Photo: PocketLint

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.