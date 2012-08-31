LEAKED: Nokia's Next Generation Of Windows 8 Super Phones

The next generation of Nokia Windows phones have leaked via @evleaks, a Twitter account that just leaks gadgets.



Both The Verge and Engadget, two trusted tech sites picked up on the leak because @evleaks has been accurate in the past.

The phones are below. They look similar to the last generation of Nokia Windows phones. Those phones didn’t sell well. Perhaps this time will be different.

The first phone pictured is the Nokia 820, which supposedly has a 4.3″ screen. The next phone pictured is the the Nokia 920, which is supposedly sporting a 4.5″ screen with PureView, which is Nokia’s advanced photo technology.

Nokia 820

Photo: Evleaks

Nokia 920

Photo: Evleaks

