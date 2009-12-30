Leaked Nexus One Documents: $530 Unlocked, $180 With T-Mobile

A tipster just sent in these Nexus One screenshots that supposedly confirms two things: that Google will sell it unlocked and unsubsidized for $530, and that Google will sell it by themselves. Plus, some other very interesting details.



Some of the most important bits of info we extracted (assuming the tipster is accurate, and it seems like he is). Oh, and take a look at our hands on with the device in case you haven’t familiarized yourself with it yet.

• Yeah, it’s $530 unsubsidized. Google’s not going to be selling the phone at cost, like so many people considered. They’re not going to save us from the “making money off of hardware” culture we’ve got right now, so this is basically just another Android handset, albeit a really good one

• If you want it subsidized, you’ll have to sign up for a 2 year mandatory contract and pay $180 for the phone

• There’s only one rate plan: $39.99 Even More + Text + Web for $79.99 total

• Existing customers cannot keep their plan if they want a subsidized phone; they have to change to the one plan, and this only applies to accounts with one single line

• If that doesn’t fly with you, you have to buy the $530 unlocked version—this actually might save you money over two years if you already have a cheap plan

• Family plans, Flexpay, SmartAccess and KidConnect subscribers must buy the phone unlocked and unsubsidized for $530

• You can only buy five Nexus One phones per Google account

• There is language in the agreement of shipping outside the US

• Google will sell it at google.com/phone, which explains what they were doing with that page a few weeks ago

• Google will still call it the Nexus One apparently, and not the Google Phone

And here is a big one:

• If you cancel your plan before 120 days, you have to pay the subsidy difference between what you paid and the unsubsidized price, so $350 in this case. Or you can return the phone to Google. You also authorise them to charge this directly to your credit card.

One weirdness in the Terms of Sale that we quickly glanced through was that Google made sure you acknowledged that the manufacturer is HTC, and not Google.

