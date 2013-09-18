A Google Employee Left The Company's Next Smartphone In A Bar And These Guys Took A Video Of It

There’s a new leaked video of Google’s next smartphone, the so-called Nexus 5, being passed around this week.

The people who shot the video say they found the device left in a bar by a Google employee. They decided to take a quick video of the phone, but couldn’t access it because it was protected by a passcode. (Yes, this should bring back memories of that time an Apple employee left an iPhone 4 prototype behind in a bar.)

We first saw the videos on 9to5Google.

The Nexus 5 will reportedly be made by LG, the same company that made Google’s Nexus 4 phone last year. It’ll be based on the same hardware as LG’s new flagship phone, the G2. That device has a gorgeous 5.2-inch display, one of the best we’ve ever seen on a smartphone.

The Nexus 5 will also likely be the first device to run Google’s newest version of Android called Kit Kat. Google hasn’t announced any of the features Kit Kat will have beyond its name though.

Here are the videos:

