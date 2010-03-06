LEAKED: New Pictures And Details Of Microsoft's iPad-Killer, The Courier

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b912cbb7f8b9a48079c0200/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="microsoft courier" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="Engadget"]

A bundle of new details on Microsoft’s big tablet project, the Courier, have hit the web thanks to Nilay Patel at Engadget:

It’s under an inch thick when folded

Weighs less than a pound.

Isn’t much bigger than a 5X7 photo when closed.

Built on Tegra 2, runs on the same OS as the Zune HD, Windows Mobile 7

It will be based on handwriting based software and will be reliant on pen-computing

It will be Microsoft’s big e-reader/digital journal

Built in camera is possible

Headjack for media playback too

Launching Q3/Q4

Nilay also nabbed some more pics. It sure looks neat, but pen based computing? We want to see that work well in action.

If it really launches at the end of the year, it would be the third big product launch Microsoft would have this year with the Pink phones and the new Windows Mobile 7.

