A Vietnamese site Taoviet landed itself a prototype of the iPhone everyone expects Apple to announce at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.



This is a more polished prototype than the phone gadget blog Gizmodo got its hands on last month. A pair of screws visible at the bottom of Gizmodo’s phone are no longer visible.

