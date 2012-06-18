LEAKED: Microsoft Plans To Release New Xbox For $299 In 2013

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft is planning to release its next generation Xbox gaming console over the 2013 holiday season, according to a leaked document supposedly from the company via Ars Technica.The new Xbox, which will be called Xbox 720, is said to come with Kinect glasses and it will be up to eight times more powerful than the current 360 model. It will also be able to handle other functions in the background like recording shows.



The new details come from a 56-page document that leaked online over the weekend and is said to represent Microsoft’s product roadmap for Xbox through 2015. It was allegedly written sometime in mid-2010

The document has since been removed from Scribd by the legal firm Covington & Burling LLP, which lists Microsoft as a client. This will likely only add to speculation that is the real deal.

Even if the document is for real, there is always the possibility that the company’s plans have changed since it was written in 2010.

