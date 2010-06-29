Leaked Microsoft Documents Show Plans For A Windows App Store

Jay Yarow
Microsoft is plotting out an application store for Windows 8 that would work across its various platforms, according to a leaked presentation.MSFT Kitchen’s Stephen Chapman, dug up the Microsoft presentation from an Italian website. In the presentation we learn about an app store that would be integrated with Bing, deliver a unified resource for developers to hit Microsoft’s users across its many platforms.

The slides explicitly state this is not a plan of record, but it certainly makes sense for Microsoft to travel down this path. Apple’s App Store is one of the biggest reasons for the success of the iPhone/iPad.

In the presentation Microsoft says a Windows store “can’t happen soon enough.”

