Leaked Memo From NFL Commish Suggests Los Angeles Is Close To Getting A Team

Photo: AP

It sounds like it is only a matter of time now until the country’s second biggest media market, Los Angeles, finally gets its own NFL team once again.NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a note to owners yesterday, the LA Times landed a copy.



The memo read: “Although substantial uncertainties remain stadium development in Los Angeles has advanced to the point where the prospects for a new facility are better than they have been in many years.”

Separately, a source in the sports M&A world tells us there about 10 ownership groups working on getting a team to LA. This source suggested the most likely candidate is the San Diego Chargers. The team is looking for a new stadium and it’s only a couple hours outside of LA already.

NFL sources tell the Times the memo does not mean anything is imminent, but that enough groups have enough momentum that is seems very likely that one of them will become a winner.

Other candidates include two teams that used to play in LA: Oakland Raiders and the St. Louis Rams.

