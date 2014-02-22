Leaked Document Says McLaren's New Supercar Will Cost $US320,000

McLaren Automotive’s next supercar, the 650S, will cost €232,500 (about $US320,000) in Europe, according to a leaked price list on 650SForum.com.

A spokesperson for McLaren would not confirm the figure, but said in the U.K., the 650S will cost about £20,000 more than the automaker’s MP4-12C, which puts it around £195,000. That’s about $US325,000, in line with the European price offered in the leaked document.

Of course, that’s just the base price, and with high-end cars, the options add up quickly. Try $US6,638 for “elite paint,” $US8,338 for carbon fibre racing seats, $US233 for a fire extinguisher, and $US2,510 for a “diamond cut wheel finish.”

A rear view camera — standard on the $US18,190 Honda Civic Coupe — will cost you $US1,673 extra on the 650S. The good news is that you’ll be able to afford it.

The 650S will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in early March and launch this spring. It will go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, and hit a top speed of 207 mph, according to Car and Driver.

[H/t: Jalopnik]

