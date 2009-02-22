Leaked List Of Oscar Winners Is Fake

Here’s a list of Oscar winners that’s been floating around the Internet. Yeah, it’s fake. But let’s compare it to statistical wizard Nate Silver’s Oscar predictions in New York Magazine anyway. Check it out:



And here are Nate’s predictions. (He’s the guy who nailed the election down to the decimal points, you’ll recall):

Supporting Actor

Heath Ledger………………………85.8%

Josh Brolin……………………………5.0%

Philip Seymour Hoffman……..4.4%

Michael Shannon………………….3.6%

Robert Downey Jr. …………………1.2%

Supporting Actress

Taraji P. Henson…………………..51.0%

Penélope Cruz……………………..24.6%

Viola Davis…………………………..11.6%

Amy Adams………………………….11.6%

Marisa Tomei………………………..1.2%

Lead Actor

Mickey Rourke…………………….71.1%

Sean Penn……………………………19.0%

Brad Pitt……………………………….5.9%

Frank Langella……………………..3.4%

Richard Jenkins……………………0.5%

Lead Actress

Kate Winslet………………………..67.6%

Meryl Streep………………………..32.4%

Anne Hathaway……………………0.0%

Melissa Leo………………………..…0.0%

Angelina Jolie ………………………0.0%

Best Director

Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire……………………………99.7%

Gus Van Sant, Milk.………………0.1%

David Fincher, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button………………0.1%

Ron Howard, Frost/Nixon……0.0%

Stephen Daldry, The Reader..0.0%

Best Picture

Slumdog Millionaire…………..99.0%

Milk…………………………………………1.0%

Frost/Nixon………………………….….0.0%

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button………………..…0.0%

The Reader………………………….…0.0%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.