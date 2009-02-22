Leaked List Of Oscar Winners Is Fake

Here’s a list of Oscar winners that’s been floating around the Internet. Yeah, it’s fake. But let’s compare it to statistical wizard Nate Silver’s Oscar predictions in New York Magazine anyway. Check it out:
And here are Nate’s predictions. (He’s the guy who nailed the election down to the decimal points, you’ll recall):
Supporting Actor
Heath Ledger………………………85.8%
Josh Brolin……………………………5.0%
Philip Seymour Hoffman……..4.4%
Michael Shannon………………….3.6%
Robert Downey Jr. …………………1.2%
Supporting Actress
Taraji P. Henson…………………..51.0%
Penélope Cruz……………………..24.6%
Viola Davis…………………………..11.6%
Amy Adams………………………….11.6%
Marisa Tomei………………………..1.2%
Lead Actor
Mickey Rourke…………………….71.1%
Sean Penn……………………………19.0%
Brad Pitt……………………………….5.9%
Frank Langella……………………..3.4%
Richard Jenkins……………………0.5%
Lead Actress
Kate Winslet………………………..67.6%
Meryl Streep………………………..32.4%
Anne Hathaway……………………0.0%
Melissa Leo………………………..…0.0%
Angelina Jolie ………………………0.0%
Best Director
Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire……………………………99.7%
Gus Van Sant, Milk.………………0.1%
David Fincher, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button………………0.1%
Ron Howard, Frost/Nixon……0.0%
Stephen Daldry, The Reader..0.0%
Best Picture
Slumdog Millionaire…………..99.0%
Milk…………………………………………1.0%
Frost/Nixon………………………….….0.0%
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button………………..…0.0%
The Reader………………………….…0.0%
