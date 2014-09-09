These Could Be The First Design Drawings Of Apple's IWatch

Apple is expected to take the wraps off its rumoured iWatch at tomorrow’s big event, but some leaked design drawings may give us a glimpse at the smartwatch’s parts ahead of time.

The images, which were first posted on Reddit, allegedly show CAD design drawings of the iWatch chassis and components, including a mic and speaker.

Descriptions accompanying the images claim that the iWatch will feature a multitouch, flexible screen that will “add a new dimension to the UI.”

Interestingly enough, the person behind the leaked images also states that there “won’t be any lightning connector or other ports” on the iWatch and that its battery will last “over a day,” which could line up with past reports of the smartwatch featuring wireless charging.

The leaker also claims the iWatch will be waterproof to approximately 20 meters, will include Siri, and will be available in eight models: two different sizes in four various colours.

Here’s what the iWatch chassis supposedly looks like.

According to the leaker, “The round hole is for the sensor plate that will be in contact with the skin. The chunk that’s missing on the side is where the watch’s crown goes.”

While anyone could have made these drawings, 9to5Mac notes that the images contain the watermark of Quanta, a manufacturer that Apple has used in the past, which does add some legitimacy (though watermarks can be faked too).

You can take a look at more of the alleged iWatch components below, or head on over to Imgur for the complete gallery.

