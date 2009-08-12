Leaked iTunes 9 Screenshots Reveal Facebook, Twitter, Last.fm Integration*

Update: The screenshots themselves are pretty thoroughly debunked here.



Earlier: A German blogger says he has leaked screenshots of version 9 of Apple’s media-playing software iTunes. We have no idea if they’re authentic, but figured you’d want to seem them.

The screenshots hint that the new version of iTunes will feature tighter integration with Facebook, Twitter and CBS-owned Internet radio site Last.fm. They seem to confirm earlier rumours floated by The Boy Genius Report that Apple has “plans to tie iTunes 9 into a “Social” application that they plan to release in the future.”

BGR:

“The application will allow you to broadcast what music you’re currently listening to, allow you to share your music with people on your network, connect with your friend’s friends (no clue on that one), and update all of your statuses at the same time. ITunes 9 will let you broadcast music statuses as well.”

If the rumours are true, it’s good for Facebook, Twitter and Last.fm because they Apple’s stamp of approval and mainstream distribution.

It’s good for Apple because it makes iTunes more useful. The more useful iTunes is, the more useful Apple’s expensive gadgets are, the more people buy them.

