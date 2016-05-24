Leaked images of the new iPhone appear to confirm one of the biggest rumours

New images supposedly showing molds of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus seem to confirm the rumours that only the Plus model with a 5.5-inch screen will have the dual-lens camera.

The images were posted on the Chinese web forum Baidu and found by Italian tech site HDBlog.it and 9to5Mac.

Baidu The regular 4.7-inch iPhone is (apparently) shown on the left, and the 5-5.inch model with the dual-lens camera is on the right.

It looks like the regular 4.7-inch model will “only” have a single-lens camera.

Schematics of the alleged iPhone 7 were also leaked on Baidu, and they contradict one of the more recent rumours that the iPhone 7 is meant to have Smart Connectors.

The molds in the leaked images could be the very molds that will form the outer casing of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but we have no way of confirming if they’re real or not.

Either way, it doesn’t look like the iPhone 7 is going to be very exciting from a design or features point of view. Apart from a dual-lens camera on the Plus model, we expect to see redesigned antenna lines, and Apple might even take away the headphone jack, too.

As always, the only way to know is to wait until Apple’s Fall iPhone event in September.

