The latest leaked photos back up rumours that the iPhone 7 will kill off the headphone jack

Photos of an early iPhone 7 case have emerged, courtesy of respected gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

Two things about the purported iPhone 7 case stand out immediately: There’s no cutout for a headphone jack, and there’s a larger hole for the phone’s camera lens.

Two of the most persistent iPhone 7 rumours have been that Apple plans to ditch the headphone jack, and that some models will have a dual-lens setup for better zoom and possible augmented reality applications.

Replacing the headphone jack is a cutout for a second speaker, as analysts from Barclays have predicted.

Hemmerstoffer’s Twitter account, OnLeaks, actually has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaked photos and specs. Last year, he posted photos of an iPad casing before it came out, and was nearly exactly correct at predicting the iPad Pro’s dimensions.

If this leak is correct, it would indicate that Apple’s finalised the iPhone 7 design and has sent out specifications to its supplier partners, who could have leaked the phone’s dimensions to a case maker. Or a case maker could have designed this iPhone 7 case based on rumours or bad information. Hemmerstoffer says this leak comes from a reliable source, but to my eyes it looks like an iPhone 6 case with a few modifications.

The iPhone 7 is expected to come out this September, when Apple traditionally reveals its newest iPhone model.

