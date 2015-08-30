A leaked part of an iPhone 6S shows a bigger, more powerful front camera

A leaked component that appears to be part of the not-yet-announced iPhone 6S shows that it will have a bigger front-facing camera than the iPhone 6, for better selfies, better FaceTime chats and, possibly, slow-motion video features.

The component was obtained and analysed by 9to5 Mac’s Mark Gurman and appears to be the front face of the new phone.

Gruman has been reporting that this new phone, which will look a lot like an iPhone 6, will have “Force Touch.”

That’s when the phone recognises how hard you are pressing on its display. It could be used for all kinds of helpful features, such as knowing that you really do want to drop a pin onto a map, or controlling speed in a video game. But with the iPhone 6S, it is expected to be exclusively used for iOS 9 short cuts, and might even be called something else. Force Touch is the name Apple uses with the Apple Watch and the new MacBook’s trackpad.

Still Gruman believes he’s spotted evidence on this leaked component that shows some sort of Force Touch will be part of the new phones. (It’s 7:33 minutes into the video.)

Apple will be announcing its new phones on September 9.

