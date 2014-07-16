LEAKED: This Might Be The IPhone 6's New Fingerprint Sensor

Nowhereelse.fr The alleged fingerprint scanner for the iPhone 6

A new photo claims to show the Touch ID component Apple will use for the iPhone 6. The photo, which was published byFrench blog Nowhereelse.frand first spotted byMacRumors, shows the fingerprint scanners for both the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 side-by-side.

Judging by the photo, there isn’t much of a difference between the two components. The screw holes that connect the sensor to the metal housing inside the iPhone have been relocated, but that’s the only noticeable change.

The image itself doesn’t tell us much about Apple’s next iPhone. However, the fact that Apple may have redesigned the internal components for its Touch ID sensor could line up with a previous rumour about the iPhone 6’s fingerprint scanner.

A report from The China Times hinted that Apple’s next batch of fingerprint sensors will be more durable than the Touch ID home button on current iPhones, which could potentially explain the subtle re-design. It could also explain the overall external redesign in the next iPhone.

Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone in September, as it has done in years past. Other than a more durable Touch ID home button, the next generation iPhone is rumoured to come with a larger 4.7-inch display, a better camera, and a much thinner design than the current iPhone.

