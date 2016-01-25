This leaked photo claims to give us our first look at the 'iPhone 5se'

Following up a Friday report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman that Apple’s long-rumoured 4-inch iPhone will be called the ‘iPhone 5se,’ we might now have our first look at the smaller device.

On Sunday, a photo claiming to show the iPhone 5se surfaced over at Apple blog One More Thing, allegedly showing the 4-inch iPhone (on the right) next to an iPhone 5. Interestingly enough, while Gurman reported that the iPhone 5se would “mostly retain the 5s’s design,” the device pictured looks more like a smaller iPhone 6, though the rear of the device isn’t shown.

The “se” name will reportedly stand for “special edition” or iPhone 5S “enhanced.”

One More Thing An iPhone 5 (left) next to the alleged iPhone 5se

While a 4-inch iPhone is nothing new for Apple, the company has made that screen size unavailable in its latest two iPhone lineups: both the iPhone 6 and 6S are only available with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. And while you can still buy an iPhone 5S if you’re looking for a 4-inch screen, the addition of the iPhone 5se — or iPhone 6C as some reports have called it — would give customers the option to buy a smaller iPhone with updated internals.

It’s important to note that the above photo could be faked, but 9to5Mac points out that blog One More Thing has a decent track record with leaking photos of Apple devices: the blog has leaked photos of the iPad Air and iPad Air 2 in the past, and even the wooden table appears it could be the same as in previous leaks.

Aside from a smaller screen than the iPhone 6, the iPhone 5se will reportedly feature the same cameras and processing chips as found on the iPhone 6, Apple Pay, Lie Photos, a barometer, and curved glass at the phone’s edges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.