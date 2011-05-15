LEAKED: iPhone 5 Case Hints At Edge-To-Edge Screen

Photo: alibaba.com

An alleged iPhone 5 case design has leaked, showing an iPhone 5 mockup with an edge-to-edge screen.This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 5 may have a screen like this, but the leak does come from alibaba.com, a source known for credible Apple leaks.



The back of the case shows that the camera’s flash may be moved to the opposite side of the lens.

Yesterday, we learned that the iPhone 5 may end up being dubbed “iPhone 4s,” and feature a similar design to the current iPhone 4. (But with a faster A5 processor and other internal improvements.)

As with all rumours, take this latest with a heavy dose of scepticism.

[Via Apple Insider]

