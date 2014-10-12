Leaked Photos Show That Apple's Next iPad May Come In Gold And Have Touch ID

New leaked photos obtained by the French tech blog NowhereElse indicate that Apple’s next iPad Air — which the company is set to unveil Oct. 16 — will come in gold and have Touch ID, Apple’s fingerprint sensor.

Not only does the metal ring around the home button seem to confirm that the next generation iPad Air will have Touch ID, but look, it’s gold!

This photo confirms details leaked last week. At this point, rumour has it that the next iPad will also have an 8-megapixel camera and will run on an Apple A8 processor with 2 GB of memory.

Head over to NowhereElse to see more photos of Apple’s motherboard and glass front.

