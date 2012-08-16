LEAKED: iPad Mini Parts Are Starting To Surface

Yesterday, we got a glimpse at what the iPad mini may look like. Today we’ve come across photos of the dock connector and flex cable with the headphone jack at bottom via MacRumors.French blog Nowhereelse was first to discover this photo. The internal photos reveal that this part is similar to the iPhone 5 parts that leaked earlier in the week.
