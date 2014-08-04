LEAKED: Here's What Apple's Next IPad Might Look Like

Photos claiming to show Apple’s next-generation iPad Air have recently surfaced online, showing a slightly redesigned speaker, as 9to5Mac spotted. The photos were originally published in Chinese forumWeibo.

The images don’t reveal much about Apple’s coming iPad, but do suggest that the company could take a different design approach when it comes to the speaker.

Notice in the image below how there’s a single row of dots for the speaker, as opposed to the two rows of the current iPad.

Other than its speaker, Apple’s next iPad Air doesn’t appear to be much different from the current model. Based on these photos, it seems as if we can expect the same slightly curved edges and silver colour option.

The second-generation iPad Air is expected to come with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a faster processor, and an improved 8-megapixel main camera, according to a report from ET News and predictions from plugged-in analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities.

It’s unclear when we can expect to see a new iPad from Apple, but the company has traditionally unveiled its coming tablets in October.

Check out the photos of the iPad Air 2’s speaker and inner rear shell below.

