If These Leaked iPad 5 Blueprints Are Real, Apple's Upcoming Tablet Will Look Great

French tech rumour site NowhereElse.fr has what appears to be leaked schematics of the upcoming iPad 5.



A Google translation of the page indicates that the iPad 5 “should be less bulky than the current iPad 4 or iPad Retina” and has a design “modelled on that of the iPad Mini.”

In certain tech circles, the iPad Mini has been semi-seriously referred to as “the real iPad,” so it makes sense to see Apple taking design cues from it.

A comparative picture on the site estimates what the iPad 5 would look like in profile compared to other devices – smaller, thinner, and more subtle curves.

Click here to head over to NowhereElse to see the rest of the schematics.

