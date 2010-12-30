Leaked iPad 2 Case Drawings Show Camera, Big Speaker, New Port On The Side

Photo: 9 To 5 Mac

We have some fresh clues about what Apple might be planning for the iPad 2 thanks to leaked images of the molds used to make iPad 2 cases sent to Cleve Nettles at 9 to 5 Mac.It may not look like much, but the image on the right is a drawing for a case.



In the top left you can see a hole for a rear camera. In the bottom left you can see a big opening for what is thought to be a speaker, or perhaps a microphone.

We’ve heard of those features already, though.

What’s new here is the opening along the side of the iPad on the right of the picture above. Nettles doesn’t know what it’s for, but he speculates it could be for a USB port, or an SD card reader.

Additionally, this case design suggests the iPad will be tapered and thinner than the previous model.

This is just the latest nugget of information on the iPad 2. Here’s everything we’ve heard so far:

An improved screen that will be better in sunlight, and less likely to get fingerprints on it.

A big open speaker in the back.

It will be available for Verizon.

It will be lighter.

It will sport front and back cameras.

Forecasted sales for the iPad in 2011 range from 48 million in 2011 to 65 million.

As with any report based on leaked drawings of case, you should be somewhat wary. But, overall we think these things all make sense. Apple’s hardware looks to be getting mild, expected upgrades.

The real battle for Apple is in the realm of software, and so far we haven’t heard a peep about iOS 5.0.

