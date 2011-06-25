LEAKED: Internal Reports Reveal The Truth About Patch Traffic

Photo: Screenshot

Right now, all that investors value in AOL is its declining, but still revenue-rich dial-up business.AOL CEO Tim Armstrong’s grand turnaround plan is to take the dial-up revenues and invest them in new businesses.



One of those businesses is a national media brand, The Huffington Post.

The other is a network of local news sites called Patch. AOL plans to invest $120 million into Patch this year and the next year and so on. Patch has about 800 editors and more than 100 sales people.

Clayton Moran of the Benchmark Group says AOL’s fate will “hinge on the success or failure of Patch.”

One of the very many disgruntled Patch employees we’ve been talking to over the past few weeks has leaked us internal traffic reports for the 70 or sites in Patch’s Southern California region.

They give a crystal clear look at how much traffic AOL is getting for all the money it’s putting into these things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.