Leaked Internal Memo Reveals The Number One Worry For Twitter's Employees

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Twitter’s employees are worried about the company losing its top talent, according to a leaked internal memo obtained by CNN Money.The loss of top talent, it seems, is related to Twitter’s policy of limiting how much stock employees can sell. Twitter only lets its people sell 20 per cent of their stock on the private market because it doesn’t want its shares in too many hands.



This has caused some employees to quit, says CNN Money.

Janet Van Huysse, who runs Twitter’s HR department wrote in a memo to Twitter employees, “Folks continue to be worried about the company losing its best talent.” She was referring to the results of an internal poll.

She added, “In most cases, the comments name specific employees — most of who left over the stock policy … You’ll note that there are not necessarily solutions here — more so just anxiety that we lost so many ‘senior’ people.”

Twitter had a lot of upheaval last year, losing top execs, and reshuffling its product team. For the most part, that seems to have settled down now.

Don’t Miss: DEAR TWITTER: Don’t Mean To Be Rude, But Maybe It’s Time To Hire A Full-Time Product Guy?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.