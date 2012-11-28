It's Almost Creepy How Much Work Went Into This Leaked Internal Apple Training Video

Here’s a very rare and interesting look at how Apple trains its retail employees.



Below you’ll find a leaked internal Apple promotional video, which is well over a year old as it features Apple’s former retail boss Ron Johnson. But what’s interesting is that it has the look and feel of many of Apple’s consumer-facing product videos.

It’s almost creepy how much work went into a video the public was never meant to see.

The video was first uncovered by 9to5Mac, but the original file was removed by Apple. However, there are a few sites that are still hosting mirrors and we embedded one of them below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.