LEAKED: Intel's Mobile Platform Product Roadmap

From Endgadget: We love the smell of silicon in the morning — especially when it emanates from one of Intel’s legendary leaked roadmaps. Today, we’ve stumbled across one with specs for Chipzilla’s entire fall collection of mobile chips, and a couple new details about that desiccated overpass the execs keep talking about.



Continue reading on Engadget >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.