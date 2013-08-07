Leaked Images Of Proposed Manhattan Soccer Stadium Are Amazing, But Will It Ever Happen?

New York City F.C. is still looking for a stadium to call home when they begin play in 2015 and renderings have
leaked on Redditthat show one proposal for the west side of Manhattan (
via SportsGrid.com).
Negotiations to build a stadium in Queens for the MLS expansion franchise recently fell apart. Now the team that is owned by the New York Yankees and Manchester City F.C. is exploring new sites “all over the city.”
That has some hoping that Pier 40 on the west side of Manhattan is once again a possibility. MLS originally considered the Pier 40 site before focusing on Queens, and MLS has confirmed that the leaked renderings are real.
It will probably never happen. But it is fun to imagine what professional soccer in Manhattan might look like.
And here is the stunning view of what the stadium would look like from the inside looking south towards the World Trade Center
The site would still have what appears to be youth soccer fields, but that means the pier would need to be enlarged by a considerable amount
Repairing the pier alone would cost $US100 million and the stadium would be another several hundred million dollars
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.