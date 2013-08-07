Leaked Images Of Proposed Manhattan Soccer Stadium Are Amazing, But Will It Ever Happen?

New York City F.C. is still looking for a stadium to call home when they begin play in 2015 and renderings have

leaked on Redditthat show one proposal for the west side of Manhattan (

via SportsGrid.com).

Negotiations to build a stadium in Queens for the MLS expansion franchise recently fell apart. Now the team that is owned by the New York Yankees and Manchester City F.C. is exploring new sites “all over the city.”

That has some hoping that Pier 40 on the west side of Manhattan is once again a possibility. MLS originally considered the Pier 40 site before focusing on Queens, and MLS has confirmed that the leaked renderings are real.

It will probably never happen. But it is fun to imagine what professional soccer in Manhattan might look like.

