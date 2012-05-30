LEAKED: Here's What Apple's New 3D Map Feature Will Look Like

Apple is getting ready to release a new 3D mapping option for its mobile devices and there are finally pictures to prove it.



Boy Genius Report has scored some exclusive photos of the 3D map feature in action. As you can see in the photo below, users can switch to the 3D view in the map app by tapping a 3D icon in the bottom left corner of the screen. The mapping application also features a redesigned navigation bar at the top.

BGR says that Apple is doing some final tweaks of the feature now and plans to release it with iOS 6.

Check out the picture of the 3D map below and head over to BGR’s article to see more pictures of the new mapping tool.

Photo: bgr.com

