LEAKED: Here's A Picture Of The iPhone 5's Larger Display

Photo: MacRumors.com

There are just a few weeks to go until Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone, and new iPhone parts are leaking out like crazy.



Now, the smartphone repair website UbreakiFix claims to have unearthed the iPhone 5’s fully assembled display, which we found via MacRumors. The display, shown in the picture above, is taller and the FaceTime camera appears to be moved to the centre.

Other parts, including the SIM card tray, logic board, dock connector and battery have all leaked in recent weeks.

