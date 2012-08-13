LEAKED: Here Is A Picture Of The iPhone 5's Logic Board

Another iPhone 5 part has leaked ahead of the phone’s expected release next month.



WeiPhone, a Chinese online forum, posted a couple pictures over the weekend of what is allegedly the logic board for the next iPhone.

According to MacRumors, the user who posted the photos also accurately leaked the iPhone 4s logic board last year.

In recent weeks, several pictures of iPhone parts have leaked, including images of the iPhone’s Sim Card tray and battery.

Photo: Weiphone.com

