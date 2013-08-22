LEAKED GOLD IPHONE 5S CASINGS (SUPPOSEDLY)

Now that just about everyone has confirmed Apple is making a gold iPhone, leaks of the iPhone casing are starting to pop up.

Today’s leak comes from a Japanese site, via French tech site Nowwhereelse. We have no idea if these are real or fake. But, based on all descriptions of the gold iPhone, we think at the very least these are a good approximation of what it will look like.

As you can see, it’s a subdued gold colouring , not an over the top bright yellow.

