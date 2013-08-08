Leaked Forecast Shows The NBN Is Badly Behind On Its Targets

Photo: Getty/Spencer Platt

Labor’s national broadband network is lagging badly behind schedule, according to leaked internal forecasts seen by The Australian Financial Review.

By June 2014, Labor expected to have 855,935 existing homes and businesses ready to connect to the fibre network – which is 273,065 fewer than it forecast in its last corporate plan released in August last year.

Having already missed its June 2013 target by 57 per cent, the government has rushed through $580 million worth of new contracts to Leighton Holdings-owned Silcar and Downer EDI, but they will have no impact on on NBN Co’s ability to make the June 2014 targets.

