Looking for leaked footage of anticipated video games? Apparently PornHub is the place to go

PornHub The video’s page on PornHub, with the NSFW bits blurred out.

Something stinks on PornHub, and it’s not just the usual whiff of poor life choices.

The massively popular pornography site is hosting something nefarious, though it’s not the usual fare people visit the site for — it’s leaked game footage from highly-anticipated game “Fallout 4.”

The game was shown behind-closed-doors to attendees this week of Gamescom, the world’s largest video game convention. Attendees weren’t allowed to film the footage, and the game’s publisher, Bethesda, doesn’t want it out in the wild just yet.

Uploads to YouTube have been met with copyright claims that had the footage quickly removed.

So where’s an enterprising leaker to turn?

PornHub A shot from the leaked footage showing the Pip-Boy in action.

PornHub, apparently! Users can upload their own videos and everything appears to be totally ok as long as the video’s title is something…porn-centric.

In the case of this leaked “Fallout 4” video? “HIDDEN CAMERA SHOWS AUDIENCE TEASED BY BIG BUTT MAN IN TIGHTS LIVE.”

Still, at over 100K views, it shows the intense passion fans of the “Fallout” series have for even the tiniest scrap of new information. Here’s hoping Bethesda just releases the footage itself, in a much prettier, cleaner format. Oh, and also not on a porn site.

Tech Insider has reached out to Bethesda and PornHub for comment and will update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.