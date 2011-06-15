LEAKED: Facebook's Secret iPhone Photo Sharing App

Photo: TechCrunch

Facebook is secretely working on a photo-sharing iPhone app in the mould of Instagram or Path, TechCrunch’s MG Siegler reports.TechCrunch says it has received “roughly 50 MB of images and documents outlining the entire thing” and will post more details as they sort through it. Right now, Siegler says, “the best way to think about it appears to be Path meets Instagram meets colour meets (Path’s new side project) With — with a few cool twists. And obviously, it’s built entirely on top of Facebook’s massive social graph.”



It’s hard not to think about this in context with Apple’s integrating Twitter deeply into the iPhone. With iOS 5, you can “tweet” a photo straight from your picture folder and can’t do the same thing with the iPhone. In any case, with mobile photo sharing experiencing huge growth and photo sharing being the biggest use case of Facebook, this is something they need to dominate.

Right now, the screenshot to the right is all we have. Got any info on this? [email protected] We’re discrete.

