Leaked Ernst & Young Letter: Everything Was Peachy With Lehman, We Swear!

In a March 23rd letter from Ernst & Young addressed to an audit committee at another one of its clients, the accounting firm vigorously defends its reputation. Luckily, Contrarian Pundit obtained a copy and posted it for all the world to see.



And on top of it defending itself, Ernst & Young truly believes nothing was wrong with Lehman Brothers or its auditing practices. Some of the gems from the letter include the following comments:

Lehman’s last audit was in November of 2007 and everything was in GAAP compliance.

The financial crisis ruined Lehman, not Lehman.

Lehman sold off good assets and that’s OK!

Blame the account rules.

There was a footnote about the $1 trillion in assets that were off the balance sheet.

Below, the PDF of the letter sent out by Ernst & Young.





EYLetter1



EYLetter2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.