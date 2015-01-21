Leaked Email Reveals Triple J Won't Be Commenting On The #Tay4Hottest100 Campaign

Swift’s run may have ended. Photo: Getty

Triple J won’t be commenting on the controversial campaign, started on social media, to get pop star Taylor Swift a spot on the radio station’s annual Hottest 100 countdown.

An internal email obtained by Buzzfeed reveals Triple J station manager Chris Scaddan has asked staff “not to make any comments” on the #Tay4Hottest100 campaign.

Scadden says all will “become clear” when the hours-long playlist kicks off on Australia Day next week.

Here’s the email in full.

Hey all

Just a reminder, we’re not commenting on the Taylor Swift campaign. That means you’re not commenting if you get hit up directly. To media, friends, family…

Let us know if media are hassling you though. We’ll get to them eventually…

Don’t worry… it will all become clear when we get to the countdown next Monday. (That was not a comment).

Cheers

Chris

Speculation around the possibility of one of Swift’s songs appearing on the countdown was shot down my former Triple J presenter Angela Catterns earlier this week.

Catterns appeared on Monday’s episode of ABC’s The Drum to discuss the radio station’s 40th anniversary celebrations. She was commenting on the fact KFC had run a picture of Swift and the hashtag #tay4hottest100 next to an offer it posted on Facebook.

“You probably know that there was a push to get a Taylor Swift song in [the Hottest 100], which has now been disqualified because a fast food chain became involved in the whole process,” Catterns said.

More here.

