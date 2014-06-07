Leaked Photo Reveals Rumoured 'Mario Maker,' Which Could Let You Build Your Own Mario Levels

There’s a new spy shot from Nintendo’s E3 booth, and it shows a display featuring the title “Mario Maker” along with a hand holding a stylus, Polygon reports.

The stylus as well as the name “Mario Maker” suggest you may soon be able to craft your own classic Mario levels. Nintendo could announce “Mario Maker” during its Nintendo Direct presentation at E3.

You can check out the leaked photo below.

