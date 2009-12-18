Uh Oh: DOE Inspector General Memo Slams For-Profit Schools

Within the past hour, shares of Career Education Corp. (CECO) started to plunge more than 10%. Soon after, a heavily-redacted memo from the Department of Education’s Inspector General came out.



The memo questions whether or not the government will continue to provide student aid to colleges accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Government aid is especially important for colleges budgets, especially the for-profit sector. Below, the memo in full:



l13j0006 –

