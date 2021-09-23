Leaked documents show Cyber Ninjas’ audit in Arizona validates Joe Biden’s presidential win over Trump

The group behind Arizona’s election audit, Cyber Ninjas, is expected to release its findings on Friday.

Insider obtained a copy of the audit report. It validates Biden’s victory in Maricopa County.

The report shows that Trump actually lost 261 votes in the audit’s tally.

After months of toiling away in secret, Arizona’s election audit has come to a close. Cyber Ninjas, the group leading the audit, is set to announce its findings on Friday and Insider obtained a copy of the audit results. They show no significant discrepancies between the official Maricopa County tally and Cyber Ninjas’ recount.

According to the 110-page report, Cyber Ninja’s audit actually found that former President Donald Trump received 261 fewer votes than the official Maricopa County canvass and found 99 more votes for Biden.

Republicans in Arizona’s state senate commissioned Cyber Ninjas to helm the audit in April 2021 after Biden became the first Democrat to win in Maricopa County since President Harry S. Truman won in 1948.

Cyber Ninjas’ audit was marred by a lack of transparency, leading outside experts to warn that its findings ultimately “should not be trusted.”

Maricopa County Board Chairman Jack Sellers told AZCentral, “the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters.”

Inspired by Arizona’s audit, Trump demanded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday to push for an audit of Texas’ election despite winning the state by more than 5 percentage points.

Cyber Ninjas did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The Arizona senate president, Karen Fann, also did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Charles Davis contributed reporting.